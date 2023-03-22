IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.61.

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 4.7 %

About IAMGOLD

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.42. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

