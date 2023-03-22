Brokerages Set Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) PT at $600.00

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $600.00.

PPRUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kering from €690.00 ($741.94) to €620.00 ($666.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Kering Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $61.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.20. Kering has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kering Cuts Dividend

Kering Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.3487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 2.08%.

(Get Rating)

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of luxury apparel and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Total Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

