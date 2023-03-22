Garmin (GRMN) & The Competition Financial Review

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Garmin to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Garmin and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin $4.86 billion $973.59 million 19.32 Garmin Competitors $5.52 billion $661.74 million 14.75

Garmin’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Garmin. Garmin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Garmin has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garmin’s competitors have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

63.3% of Garmin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Garmin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Garmin and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin 20.03% 16.41% 12.86% Garmin Competitors -252.67% -5.00% -3.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Garmin and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garmin 0 0 0 0 N/A Garmin Competitors 75 530 606 20 2.46

As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 21.40%. Given Garmin’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Garmin has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Garmin pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Garmin pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 37.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Garmin has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Garmin beats its competitors on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing. The Outdoor segment offers products designed for use in outdoor activities such as Outdoor Handhelds, Adventure Watches, Golf Devices, Dog Tracking & Training Device, Garmin Connect & Garmin Connect Mobile, and Connect IQ. The Fitness segment refers to the products designed for use in fitness and activity tracking such as Running & Multi-Sport Watches, Cycling Computers, Power Meters, Safety & Awareness, and Activity Tracking Devices. The Auto OEM and Consumer Auto segments offer products designed for use in the auto market such as Personal Navigation Devices, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, and Cameras. The Aviation segment provides solutions to aircraft manufacturers, existing aircraft owners and operators, as well as governm

