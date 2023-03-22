Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.13. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $106.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

