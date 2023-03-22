Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on QSR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.15.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,433 shares of company stock worth $20,674,439. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,194,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,286,646,000 after acquiring an additional 371,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,924,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 450,110 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,963,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,871,000 after acquiring an additional 231,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,563,000 after acquiring an additional 646,644 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

