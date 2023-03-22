Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 2.0 %
RMCF opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.94.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 10.89%.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection, and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The firm and its subsidiaries, franchisees, and licensees currently operate over 315 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and the Republic of the Philippines. ?The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, CO.

