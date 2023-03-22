Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $132.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Security National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

