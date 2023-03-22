Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RGLS opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.65. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.