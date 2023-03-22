SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Price Performance
SEAC opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Transactions at SeaChange International
In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 176,051 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $86,264.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,817,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,451.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 187,312 shares of company stock worth $91,220. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International
SeaChange International Company Profile
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
