SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

SEAC opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Insider Transactions at SeaChange International

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 176,051 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $86,264.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,817,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,451.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 187,312 shares of company stock worth $91,220. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

SeaChange International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares during the period. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.