Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

