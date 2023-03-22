Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALMGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Salem Media Group stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

