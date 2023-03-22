Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.48. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

Provident Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

