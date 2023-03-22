Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.48. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Provident Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.
Institutional Trading of Provident Financial
Provident Financial Company Profile
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Financial (PROV)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.