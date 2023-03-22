Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

