Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Siebert Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
