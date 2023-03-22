MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.73.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $163.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.56.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $718,742,000 after buying an additional 5,089,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after buying an additional 864,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $446,232,000 after buying an additional 106,080 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,840,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,427,000 after buying an additional 420,430 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

