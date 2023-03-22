Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $59.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.