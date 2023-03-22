NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.70. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

