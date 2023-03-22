NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.70. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About NetSol Technologies
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetSol Technologies (NTWK)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.