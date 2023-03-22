Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Nymox Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.