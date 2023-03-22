Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Nymox Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.