Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the third quarter valued at $263,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
