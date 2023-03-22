Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the third quarter valued at $263,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

