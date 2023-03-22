Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of PME opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PME. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 84,121 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

