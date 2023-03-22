Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
BLCM stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.65. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.