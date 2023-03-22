Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BLCM stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.65. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.