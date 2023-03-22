BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, January 20th.

BIOLASE Stock Down 2.4 %

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.40. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

BIOLASE Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 11.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 8.2% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Featured Articles

