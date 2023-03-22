Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Bio-Path Stock Up 4.8 %
NASDAQ BPTH opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.32. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.
