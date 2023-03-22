Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Trading Up 5.8 %

Air T stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. Air T has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Air T alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.