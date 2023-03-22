Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.42. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

About Alimera Sciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

