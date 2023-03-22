Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Alimera Sciences Price Performance
NASDAQ ALIM opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.42. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences
About Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
