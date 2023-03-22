ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Price Performance
Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $62.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.33. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72.
About ATA Creativity Global
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATA Creativity Global (AACG)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.