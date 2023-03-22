StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28.

Insider Transactions at Safeguard Scientifics

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Safeguard Scientifics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

