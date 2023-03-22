StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28.
In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
