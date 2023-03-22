Startek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Startek Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Startek has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Startek by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Startek by 26.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Startek during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Startek by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Startek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Startek Company Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

