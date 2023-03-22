Brokerages Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Price Target at $22.11

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLF. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 36,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 86,120 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.