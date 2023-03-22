Brokerages Set Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Price Target at $6.36

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMFGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKIMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.13) to €5.80 ($6.24) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bankinter from €7.50 ($8.06) to €7.45 ($8.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Bankinter Stock Performance

BKIMF opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

