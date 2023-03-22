Brokerages Set Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target at $15.47

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 514,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 813.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 853,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 760,285 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 58,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 43,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

