Analysts Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) PT at $112.67

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on NetEase in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

NetEase Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NTES stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.49. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NetEase by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 549.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

