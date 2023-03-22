Brokerages Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Target Price at $79.09

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $59.50 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

