Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $35.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLRGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.29.

Several brokerages have commented on FLR. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NYSE FLR opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.29. Fluor has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Fluor (NYSE:FLRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluor news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,186.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

