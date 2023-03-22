Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) vs. enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Critical Analysis

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) and Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares enVVeno Medical and Invo Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enVVeno Medical N/A N/A -$24.67 million ($2.58) -1.94 Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 204.04 -$3.08 million ($0.01) -63.41

Invo Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than enVVeno Medical. Invo Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than enVVeno Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enVVeno Medical N/A -55.04% -51.59% Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares enVVeno Medical and Invo Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for enVVeno Medical and Invo Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.1% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®?, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.

About Invo Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

