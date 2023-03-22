NU (NU) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) is one of 73 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare NU to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

NU pays an annual dividend of $1.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 37.7%. NU pays out -2,087.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 40.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. NU is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NU and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NU 0 1 6 0 2.86 NU Competitors 275 1238 1832 67 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NU presently has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 76.82%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 28.40%. Given NU’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NU is more favorable than its peers.

47.6% of NU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NU and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NU $2.97 billion -$364.58 million -55.38 NU Competitors $3.63 billion $574.27 million -2.65

NU’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NU. NU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

NU has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NU’s peers have a beta of 6.09, indicating that their average stock price is 509% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NU and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NU -7.61% 2.13% 0.38% NU Competitors -48.12% 2.75% -0.66%

Summary

NU beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app ‘buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

