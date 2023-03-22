United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $29.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.29.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.
In related news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:X opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.20. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $39.25.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.
United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.
