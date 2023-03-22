United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $29.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In related news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

United States Steel Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.20. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

