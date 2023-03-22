Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $118.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.66. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $159.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

