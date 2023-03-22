Brokerages Set Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target at $36.68

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $283,635.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $283,635.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Pure Storage by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,650,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,166,000 after purchasing an additional 525,165 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.43, a PEG ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.26. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

