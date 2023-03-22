Contrasting Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) & STERIS (NYSE:STE)

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of STERIS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of STERIS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.4% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares STERIS and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STERIS -0.58% 12.86% 7.27% Sanara MedTech -30.33% -32.84% -25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STERIS $4.59 billion 3.99 $243.89 million ($0.29) -636.15 Sanara MedTech $24.14 million 13.74 -$7.92 million ($1.49) -26.82

This table compares STERIS and Sanara MedTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

STERIS has higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. STERIS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sanara MedTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

STERIS has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for STERIS and Sanara MedTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STERIS 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

STERIS presently has a consensus price target of $232.83, suggesting a potential upside of 26.20%. Sanara MedTech has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.13%. Given STERIS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe STERIS is more favorable than Sanara MedTech.

Summary

STERIS beats Sanara MedTech on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites. The Life Sciences segment designs, manufactures, and sells consumable products, equipment maintenance, specialty services, and capital equipment. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment is involved in contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The Dental segment provides a comprehensive offering for dental practitioners and dental schools, offering instruments, infection prevention consumables and instrument management systems. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Mentor, OH.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

