Danaos (NYSE:DAC) & United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Head to Head Analysis

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Danaos and United Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Danaos alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos 0 0 2 0 3.00 United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Danaos currently has a consensus target price of $72.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.28%. Given Danaos’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Danaos is more favorable than United Maritime.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

19.4% of Danaos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Danaos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Danaos and United Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos $993.34 million 1.08 $559.21 million $27.23 1.94 United Maritime $22.78 million 1.09 $37.49 million N/A N/A

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Danaos and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos 56.30% 29.09% 19.30% United Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Danaos pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. United Maritime pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Danaos pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Danaos has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Danaos beats United Maritime on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danaos

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in 1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

About United Maritime

(Get Rating)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.