Comparing GUD (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) & Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY)

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Rating) and GUD (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of GUD shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Krones alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Krones and GUD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krones 0 1 1 0 2.50 GUD 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Krones presently has a consensus price target of $116.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.18%. GUD has a consensus price target of C$9.95, suggesting a potential upside of 91.35%. Given Krones’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Krones is more favorable than GUD.

Krones pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. GUD pays an annual dividend of C$0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Krones pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GUD pays out 85.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Krones and GUD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krones N/A N/A N/A $2.11 27.95 GUD N/A N/A N/A C$0.42 12.32

GUD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Krones, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Krones and GUD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krones N/A N/A N/A GUD N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Krones beats GUD on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krones

(Get Rating)

Krones AG is engages in production of machineries and systems for filling and packaging and for beverage production. It operates through the following segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production or Process Technology. The Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration segment offers machines and complete lines for filling, packaging, labeling, and conveying products. The Machines and Lines for Beverage Production or Process Technology segment includes machinery and equipment for products and treating beer, soft drinks, fruit juices, milk, and dairy drinks. The company was founded by Hermann Kronseder in 1951 and is headquartered in Neutraubling, Germany.

About GUD

(Get Rating)

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group, and Davey segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; and fuel pumps and associated products for the automotive after-market. The Auto Pacific Group segment manufactures and markets towing, trailering, functional accessories, and associated products for the automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer customers. The Davey segment provides pumps and pressure systems for household and farm water; water transfer pumps; swimming pool products; spa bath controllers; and pumps and water purification equipment. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is based in Altona North, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.