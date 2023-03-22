American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of AMS opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.