Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $52.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.35. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after buying an additional 214,665 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

