Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aris Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, March 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Aris Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Aris Mining Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Ashley Baker bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$67,620. In related news, Senior Officer Ashley Baker bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$67,620. Also, Director Hernan Martinez sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$816,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 573,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,339,068.08.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc, a leading global alternative investment manager with approximately $433 billion of assets under management at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.