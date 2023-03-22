FY2024 EPS Estimates for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note issued on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.62. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $11.45 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $6.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.35 EPS.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SIG. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $74.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.18. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $731,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,809.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $731,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,809.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,400. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 342.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 115.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.