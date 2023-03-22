MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT Raised to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 96.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $7.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.97. MacroGenics has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40.

In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,729,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,332,182.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 692.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

