MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT Raised to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 96.63% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.
MacroGenics Price Performance
NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $7.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.97. MacroGenics has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at MacroGenics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 692.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.
MacroGenics Company Profile
MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.