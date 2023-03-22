Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.
Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Up 2.8 %
Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industria de Diseño Textil (IDEXY)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.