Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

IDEXY stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

