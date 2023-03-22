Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barrington Research from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 146.15% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lifecore Biomedical’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Lifecore Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFCR opened at $3.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.88. Lifecore Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.

