B. Riley Lowers Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $5.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 43.63% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on MARA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.
Marathon Digital Stock Up 13.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $8.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 14,413.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth about $341,000. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth about $1,670,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 22.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Digital Company Profile
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
