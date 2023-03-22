Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Lifecore Biomedical from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFCR opened at $3.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.11. Lifecore Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.88.

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.

