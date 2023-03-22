V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $24.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Williams Trading raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.75. V.F. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $60.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.